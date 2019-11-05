Impressive Greek-Egyptian-Cypriot military exercise “Medusa 9” sends message to Turkey (photos)

A trilateral military training exercise called “Medusa 9” involving the Greek, Egyptian, and Cypriot armed forces is underway in the Mediterranean, within the framework of the annual plan of joint drills carried out by the Egyptian armed forces to promote and support military cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries.

The Ministers of Defence of the three nations Nikos Panagiotopoulos (Greece), Mohamed Ahmed Zaki (Egypt) and Savvas Angelides (Cyprus) are attending the final phase of the interdisciplinary exercise in the wider Crete region. The exercise aims to further strengthen the co-operation of the Armed Forces of the three countries. Greece, Egypt and the Republic of Cyprus.

The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Gamal Abdel Nasser, El Fateh frigate, the German-made Type 209 submarine, the Sulayman Ezzat rocket launcher, the El Seddiq minehunter, and a number of F-16 fighter jets are taking part in the drill.

From the Greek side, a frigate, a landing ship, a submarine, a minesweeper, and a number of F-16 fighter jets are participating in the training, as well as special forces elements. From the Cypriot side, a long-range ship and elements from special forces are participating.

Observers from Bulgaria, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Bahrain, South Korea, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, and the United States were invited to the military exercise.