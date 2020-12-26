Incredible Street Food Vendor unearthed in ancient Pompeii

A fascinating discovery of a spectacular street food shop was made recently by archaeologists in Pompeii, southern Italy.

Experts unearthed an entire food shop, that was selling ready meals to passersby, in what appears to be a proper street food shop, equivalent to our modern-day fast food shops.

The archaeologists found counters containing circular holes, where terracotta jars with food had been stored by the shop owner.

Additionally, these counters feature fantastically well-preserved frescoes depicting different animals, probably about the kind of meat that was sold in this shop.

also read

Greek-Turkish crisis – USA and Germany pushing for exploratory talks

ELTA Courier services suspended until January 8th

Following further analysis, archaeologists found traces of beef, pork, fish, and snails, revealing the variety of dishes the residents of this Greco-Roman city were enjoying.

Pompeii was an ancient city located near Naples (Napoli) in the Campania region of southern Italy.

The city of more than 13,000 residents, along with Herculaneum and many villas in the surrounding area was buried under volcanic ash and pumice in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, leaving mankind with a spectacularly vivid archaeological site.

source greekreporter.com