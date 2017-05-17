Inernational Day Against Homophobia

Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis said in a statement that the respect of human dignity and values without discrimination based on any identifying factor, was a top priority for the Greek government on occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia. Mr. Kontonis underlined that no discrimination based on gender, sexuality, skin colour, nationality, ethnic origin, religious convictions or race are values inherently interwoven into the Greek state’s principles of a just and democratic democracy. He added that many Greek people had faced racism and discrimination based on their sexual preference, reminding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had only removed homosexuality from its list of psychological diseases on may 17 1990. The Greek Minister said that the legal ant-discrimination legal framework in Greece had made huge steps over the past two years.