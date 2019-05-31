Insanely beautiful sunset in Mykonos has 7 million views on Facebook (video)

Mykonos is associated, in the minds of many a traveler, with a cosmopolitan island which all the A-list celebrities descend upon to party till they drop from exhaustion.

However, a short video posted on Unilad’s Facebook page reminds us that the windy island, as it is known, still has that magical touch of the Greek Gods of Olympus.

The video, which is already counting close to 7 million views, shows a mesmerising sunset, with the title appropriately reading: “The sunsets in Mykonos, Greece are the stuff of dreams”. Who can argue with that?