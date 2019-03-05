Ironman 70.3 coming to Greece for the first time

The Ironman triathlon competition is coming to Greece for the first time ever. The world’s top triathlon race will kick off on April 14, 2019, at Costa Navarino with the support of OPAP (Greek lottery and betting company) and is already sold out with 1,500 entries from Greece and abroad.

About 600 Greek tri-athletes are preparing intensively in gyms, swimming pools, and stadiums, as they will be subjected to a tough test of 113 kilometers. The race includes 1,98 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling and 21,1 km of jogging in the Mediterranean coastal landscapes of Messinia.

The Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman, is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). The “70.3” refers to the total distance in miles (113.0 km) covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run.

The time needed by an athlete to complete a 70.3 distance event varies from race to race and can be influenced by external factors. These factors include the terrain and the total elevation gained and lost on the course, weather conditions, and course conditions. Finish times range from sub-four-hour completion times by elite level athletes to the imposed race cut off, which is commonly 8 hours and 30 minutes after the start time.