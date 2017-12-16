Kotzias in Albania to continue the negotiations

Greece is trying to close as many of the open issues with its neighbours as possible

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias spoke about the developing situation in Albania and the continuation of negotiations, stating that:

“I have a reserved optimism that we will complete our efforts during our meeting in Koritsa (Korça). I believe that on both sides there is a positive will”, Mr. Kotzias told reporters after a meeting with EU Enlargement Commissioner Mr. Khan, according to the website, adding:

“I informed Mr. Khan about the meeting with Foreign Minister Bushati in Crete. With the Commissioner, we agreed that Albania should meet all the criteria before starting off with accession negotiations. ”

He went on to inform the press that the next meeting with the Albanian Foreign Minister, Mr. Ditmir Bushati, will be held on 19th and 20th January 2018 in Koritsa.

Source: thegreekobserver.com