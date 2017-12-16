Kotzias in Albania to continue the negotiations

Related
Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias spoke about the developing situation in Albania and the continuation of negotiations, stating that:
“I have a reserved optimism that we will complete our efforts during our meeting in Koritsa (Korça). I believe that on both sides there is a positive will”, Mr. Kotzias told reporters after a meeting with EU Enlargement Commissioner Mr. Khan, according to the website, adding:
“I informed Mr. Khan about the meeting with Foreign Minister Bushati in Crete. With the Commissioner, we agreed that Albania should meet all the criteria before starting off with accession negotiations. ”
He went on to inform the press that the next meeting with the Albanian Foreign Minister, Mr. Ditmir Bushati, will be held on 19th and 20th January 2018 in Koritsa.
Source: thegreekobserver.com