Kylie Jenner sizzles as grown-up version of Disney’s favorite Mermaid (photos)

Kylie Jenner just made all of our Disney fantasies come true by dressing like a grown-up version of Ariel from “Little Mermaid” with a racy twist.

The 22-year-old threw on a jet red wig to transform into Ariel with her signature locks on Wednesday for her second Halloween look this week. Kylie slapped on a shell bra to accentuate her own seashells and added a fishnet overlay to attract attention.

Posting several pictures of her revealing costume on her social media, Kylie made fans drool as the princess of the sea. With no evil Ursula insight, the youngest billionaire was free to roam the land without any conflict.

While it was hard to look away from her colorful seashells, she completed the sultry look with a sequined green skirt instead of a signature mermaid tail making it easier for her to enjoy the party. This wasn’t an ordinary skirt either. Kylie made sure to take her bottom up a notch with a sky-high slit showing off her lean and smooth legs.

Possibly the best thing about her costume was the accessory she held with her all night. Posing with her bright yellow and blue Flounder purse, Kylie made sure to include Ariel’s friendly best friend from the sea with her epic look.

