Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasts PM Tsipras for transfer of terrorist Koufiontinas to Volos prison

The leader of Greece's major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted, commenting on the transfer of imprisoned November 17 terrorist, Dimitris Koufontinas to the Volos correctional facilities.

The president of New Democracy (ND) accused the Greek PM of making it his priority to secretly transferring the terrorist to another prison.

“In the morning, the transfer of terrorist Koufontinas to the agricultural prison of Volos took place in total secrecy. Mr. @atsipras, while Greece is mourning and your citizens are holding you personally responsible for impotence, cynicism and a cover-up, is it a priority to serve a serial murderer?”, Mr Mitsotakis wrote.

Speaking to 104.6 Thema Radio, ND spokeswoman Maria Spyraki dubbed the transfer of November 17 terrorist, Dimitris Koufodinas, from Korydallos to the agricultural prison of Volos unacceptable.