London police fear for safety of missing Greek-Russian woman (photos)

She did not show up to Christmas party

British police fear for the safety of Greek-Russian Iuliana Tudos, 22, who was last seen in Camden Road at 8pm on Christmas Eve after an evening out with friends. She told them she was catching a bus to her home in Finsbury Park and would see them later on in Enfield.

But she did not turn up and has not been seen since.

Police are growing increasingly concerned because her disappearance is completely out of character.

Iuliana – who also goes by Julie – is white and of Russian and Greek origin. She is 5ft 1in, slim and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black and red “Agnostic Front” hooded top, light coloured jeans and black and white Vans shoes. She was carrying a black and white fabric bag with “Fighting Against Animal Testing” written on it.