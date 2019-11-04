Lyna Perez: “I basically live in a bikini” (photos)

Lyna is her name and underboob is her game.
Lyna Perez, aka Lynaritaa to much of the internets, sits at the pinnacle of hotness. And what a fine, fine booty it is to sit on, as well. We’re kinda jealous of that pinnacle.
Lyna has been conducting a steady takeover of the web over the past couple years, with her followers across various social media now in the millions. She says on her Instagram, “I basically live in a bikini,” which is weird because in most of her pics she’s taking part of her bikini off. Either way – we’re not complaining.