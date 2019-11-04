Lyna Perez: “I basically live in a bikini” (photos)

We believe her and we thank God for it…

Lyna is her name and underboob is her game.

Lyna Perez, aka Lynaritaa to much of the internets, sits at the pinnacle of hotness. And what a fine, fine booty it is to sit on, as well. We’re kinda jealous of that pinnacle.

Lyna has been conducting a steady takeover of the web over the past couple years, with her followers across various social media now in the millions. She says on her Instagram, “I basically live in a bikini,” which is weird because in most of her pics she’s taking part of her bikini off. Either way – we’re not complaining.