Madonna’s new ‘boy toy’ is over 30! (photos)

Madonna is reportedly dating Kevin Sampaio. The 58-year-old – who has 20-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, 16, David and Mercy, both 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther – is rumoured to have recently dumped her former flame Aboubakar Soumahoro, 26, after over one year of dating, and has already bagged herself a new hunk in the form of the 31-year-old model.

It is believed Madonna and her ex beau, who lived with her and her brood in the musician’s New York home, came to logger heads over her children because he continually tried to parent her kids, the New York Post has reported.

It is also believed the custody battle involving Rocco, who is now living with his filmmaker father Guy Ritchie, also caused a lot of tension for the former couple.

Although it is early days for the Kevin and Madonna, it has been reported Madonna has already taken a liking to the catwalk icon, because he has proved himself to be a trustworthy partner by keeping details of their romance close to his chest.

It has been reported the couple met in November 2015 at a celebrity bash in London, England, and sparks were already flying during their first meeting.

Ex boyfriend Aboubakar Soumahoro

Current Kevin Sampaio