Malia Obama spotted with British boyfriend in New York

Like other typical teens on a date, former First Daughter Malia Obama and her British boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, spent more time gazing into their phones than one another’s eyes as they strolled through New York’s Soho over the weekend.

It was the first time that the couple, both 19, had been spotted in the Big Apple since they met at Harvard University and became an item late last year, reports the New York Post.

The pair were first spotted kissing at a college football game in November.

According to DailyMail.com, 19-year-old Rory Farquharson attended the swanky Rugby School, one of the oldest private schools in Britain.

Sources told DailyMail.com that Farquharson was considered “quite a catch”.

Rugby is one of England’s top schools, rated slightly below the more famous Harrow and Eton, where Princes Harry and William attended.

Malia took a year off after finishing school, before heading to the ivy league school.

source: news.co.au