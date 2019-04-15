Man Utd. reportedly offer Manolas € 5 million a year

A few weeks ago, Greek central defender Kostas Manolas, who currently plays for Roma was linked to moving to both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Following reports that English Premier League giants Manchester United had also expressed interest in signing Manolas by paying his contract release clause of € 36 million, new reports have emerged on the possible transfer.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer the Greek footballer a 5-year contract at € 5 million annually.

Spanish media outlet “As” reported that Atletico Madrid was also looking into the Greek defender to replace Diego Godin who is reportedly moving to Inter.