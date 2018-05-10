Manuals found in Belgium Mosque teach followers jidad

The training of imams, delivered in Arabic, within the Islamic and Cultural Centre of Belgium (known as “the CICB”), which houses the Grand Mosque of Brussels, is currently inciting followers to enter into armed jihad.

They are also being encouraged to persecute homosexuals and to hold anti-Semitic views. The conclusions emerged in a report by the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis (“OCAM”), exposed on Wednesday in La Libre, DH, the Sudpresse publications and De Standaard, as well as the RTL-TVI television channel.

The analysis covers the academic year 2016 to 2017, and was recently submitted to the Parliamentary Review Committee for the Implications of the Brussels Attacks. The committee will discuss the analysis on Wednesday.

The OCAM says that the report, being around 40 pages, in particular details the contents of training manuals, one of which forms part of educational material around the leadership of Al-Qaeda.

The CICB is dependent upon funding from Saudi Arabia until March 2019. Upon recommendation by the parliamentary review committee, the government severed the Grand Mosque concession, giving a year’s notice, following which the Grand Mosque will be entrusted to the Belgian Muslim Executive.

A further encouraging sign is the OCAM stating that a new generation of imams is emerging in Belgium. La Libre observes that these imams are arguing for a contemporary interpretation of the Islamic texts.

source: brusseltimes.com