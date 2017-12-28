Missing Greek-Russian woman in London found dead

A missing barmaid who was murdered as she walked through a north London park on Christmas Eve has been named as Iuliana Tudos, 22.

Police found Ms Tudos next to a pavilion in the heart of Finsbury Park, North London, yesterday – three days after she was last seen.

Ms Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, had last been seen by friends at around 8pm on December 24 when she headed for a bus home from Camden.

A crime scene remains in place including a blue and white forensics tent where the body was found and an officer was seen photographing items of discarded clothing on the grass next to a baseball and cricket pitch.

Murder Squad’s DCI Nicola Wall said: ‘We believe that this woman was attacked whilst in the park and this may have occurred on Christmas Eve.

‘Her body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch.

‘We are trying to establish the motive for the attack and would like to hear from anyone who has seen anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park around the Christmas holiday period.’

