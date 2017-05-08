Mitsotakis: Greek electorate will choose who becomes PM not Savvidis

The leader of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis labeled the win by Emmanuel Macron in Sunday’s Presidential elections as a victory for the forces of moderation and common sense. Speaking to Skai radio, the leader of ND contrasted Mr. Macron to Greek PM Alesxis Tsipras, saying that the French centrist politician proved that someone did not have to use lies to get elected. On the predictions made by businessman Ivan Savvidis in a recent exclusive interview to protothema.gr that he [Mitsotakis] would win power, Mr. Mitsotakis said that was a decision to be made by the sovereign Greek people. He went on to say that Mr. Savvidis praised the Greek PM while insulting him, adding that investments needed rules and regulations, stressing that all investments are welcome as long as they abide by the rules and refrain from using media outlets to put pressure on the government. On the issue of whether there would be any hires in the public sector, Mr. Mitsotakis pointed out he would retain the current 1 hiring to 5 retirements ratio. “We will examine where the public sector has the most needs by bringing in specialised staff, not cleaners, something that can be achieved better via the collaboration between the private and public sector”.