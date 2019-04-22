Mitsotakis: Motion of distrust against Health Minister Polakis

The president of New Democracy announced his party’s decision to proceed with a motion of no confidence against the Health Minister Pavlos Polakis after Easter following the SYRIZA Minister’s unprecedented attack on the candidate of the European election for New Democracy Stelios Kympouropoulos.

In his verbal assault against Stelios Kympouropoulos, who is quadriplegic, Mr. Polakis accused him of being appointed as a curator in the NHS because of his disability.

“Come here to defend him”, the ND president said to the members of SYRIZA.

“You will have your debate in the Parliament”, Mitsotakis said in response to the challenge that Alexis Tsipras addressed in his speech yesterday.

However, Alexis Tsipras in his speech offered his full support to the Health Minister Pavlos Polakis for the assault on Stelios Kympouropoulos announcing his intention to turn the motion of mistrust against Mr Paul Polakis to a vote of confidence for the government.

The Prime Minister specifically said about Mr. Polakis’s verbal assault on Stelios Kympouropoulos that Mr. Mitsotakis knows that the Deputy Minister of Health comes from Sfakia (in Crete) and how irritable the Sfakians are.