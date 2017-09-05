Naked woman in Italy walks through park of refugees and immigrants (warning: explicit video)

A young woman from Naples in Italy walked stark naked through a park to prove that she did not feel intimidated or fear she would be raped by immigrants or refugees. The unknown woman did the social experiment in response to a recent incident in Milan when a Polish female tourist was brutally raped and her partner was beaten by a group of immigrants from Morocco, Nigeria and Congo. The video shows the woman, possibly in her mid-20s, saying “migrants are nice”, while a person can be heard urging her to leave as it was dangerous. She continues by telling some of the immigrants “Come on, I know you are nice, right”, while a crowd of people gathers around her filming the incident.

Social Experiment from Dario S on Vimeo.