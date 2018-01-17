NATO Secretary: No to FYROM, unless name dispute with Greece resolved

On the eve of his visit to FYROM, Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg told FYROM’s state news agency that the country was welcome to join the military alliance, but only when the name dispute with Greece had been settled. Asked whether FYROM would be extended an invitation at the Brussels NATO summit without a settled name issue, he was categorical. “No. NATO’s position remains unchanged. All decisions in NATO are reached based on a consensus among all NATO allies. At the summit in Bucharest and all other subsequent summits, they agreed that NATO will invite your country to join after a mutually acceptable solution to the name issue under UN’s auspices is reached”, he underlined.