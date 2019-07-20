Netherlands stepping up F-35 purchase after Turkey’s ejection from program

The Netherlands is stepping up its purchase of the F-35 fighter jets by adding another eight or nine jets to its order for 37 aircraft, following the U.S.’ ejection of Turkey from the F-35 program, Turkish aviation site Kokpit reported on Saturday.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier this week said his country was willing to step up and help fill gaps in the F-35 supply chain if the U.S. ejects Turkey from the program.

Washington on Wednesday removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program, following its procurement of the S-400 Russian-made air defence system, which according to the United States could collect data on NATO military operations and undermine their defences.

Ankara had signed up for buying 100 F-35s, the U.S.’ most sophisticated warplanes, and had invested $1.4 billion in the program. Turkish companies produce 937 of the plane’s parts.

Read more HERE