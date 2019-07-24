New record for the Greek 10-year bonds: Yield dropped to 1,995%

Slightly lower than even the US treasuries

The yield of Greek bonds for the 10-year period dropped today to a new record low to 1,995%, falling by 0,80%.

At the same time, the 5-year yield declined by 2,84% to 1,025%. A similar trend is observed troughout the Eurozone.

With all eyes on the ECB meeting, the majority of analysts expect the Central Bank’s guidance to be maintained while waiting for September to adjust its monetary policy.

However, some of them feel that there is a chance for lowering interest rates even sooner, given the weak PMI data, both in Europe and in the United States of America.

On August 2nd Fitch’s assessment of Greece will be released, with the market expecting to upgrade at least the country’s prospects from stable to positive, followed by Moody’s on August 23rd.