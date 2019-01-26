New tweet by FYROM’s PM Zaev with reference again to plain “Macedonia”!

This is the second incident already in less than 24 hours since the ratification of the agreement where FYROM is violating the agreement!…

Referring to his country as “Macedonia” and not as “Northern Macedonia”, the FYROM’s Prime Minister today celebrated the ratification of the Prespes agreement by the Greece on Twitter saying “investors know that we are now a stable and safe country”.

This is the second incident already in less than 24 hours(!) since the ratification of the agreement, where the neighboring is violating the agreement by referring to itself not as the agreed “Northern Macedonia” but as plain “Macedonia”.

#Македонија е дел од глобалниот демократски свет. Инвеститорите знаат дека сега сме стабилна и безбедна земја. Создаваме шанса за сите граѓани. Одиме напред, време е за економија!#WEF19 #Davos #Macedonia pic.twitter.com/Gt6XxcvJ54 — Зоран Заев (@Zoran_Zaev) January 26, 2019

It was only three hours after the voting was over in the Greek Parliament on Friday afternoon, where FYROM’s Foreign Ministry issued a press release hailing the ratification of the agreement, starting “The Government of the Republic of ‘Macedonia’ warmly welcomes…“, making it ridiculously clear even to the most naive in Greece and the international community that this issue is far from over and has just entered into a darker, more difficult stage with the enhancement of FYROM’s irredentism through the net well negotiated Prespes agreement.