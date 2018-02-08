Night tour at the Acropolis Museum on Friday

Greeks and foreigners will have the chance to enjoy a night tour of the Acropolis Museum Friday evening, on February 8. 40 visitors will be taken on a guided tour of the Museum’s rooms, with the escort of an archaeologist who will be explaining the history of the exhibits.



The cost of the tour will be equal a normal admission fee to the Museum and the no more than 40 guests will be allowed to take part per thematic presentation. The tour will take place on Friday at 8 pm, while English-speaking visitors will enjoy a similar tour at 6 pm. there will be a similar tour for audiences.