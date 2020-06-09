Nine new Covid-19 cases in Greece – One fatality

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 9, 2020

The death toll stands at 183

Nine new coronavirus cases were reported in Greece on Tuesday, while one fatality was confirmed in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases is 3,058, of which 55.1% are men, the National Public Health Organization announced.

690 (22.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1740 (56.9%) are related to an already known case.

There are 10 patients being treated intubated with their average age being 70. 4 (40.0%) are women and the rest are men. 70.0% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 115 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The death toll stands at 183, of which 56 (30.6%) are women and the rest men. The median age of the victims is 76 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.

