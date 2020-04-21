No fewer than 1.500 asylum seekers to leave Moria for mainland Greece on Saturday

The transfer of a total of 2.380 people from the five hotspots on the Greek islands will be carried out using ferries leased by the UNCHR

Roughly 1.500 refugees and asylum seekers are due to leave the Moria hotspot on Lesvos for the Greek mainland next Saturday.

The transfer will be carried out with a leased ferry and is part of the migration and asylum ministry’s efforts for the decongestion of hotspots from people potentially vulnerable to the pandemic.

The transfer of 2.380 people from the five hotspots on the Greek islands will be carried out using ferries leased by the UNCHR, with 1.500 leaving Moria on Saturday said Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis to Mytilene mayor Stratis Kytelis.

It is noted that another 100 persons belonging to vulnerable groups were transferred by the UNCHR to hosting facilities in Thermi and Varia on Lesvos.

See also:

Albania plans to replace Greeks in Northern Epirus with jihadists & Turkish intelligence officers

Source: amna