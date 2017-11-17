Olympiacos – Crvena Zvezda 85-59! An easy win for the Greek team

A difficult week for Olympiacos but with two victories

The second “Hell-week” for Olympiacos in Euroleague came to an end with a game against Crvena Zvezda in Piraeus.

Olympiacos needed this win in order to be definitely second (with 6-2).

Crvena Zvezda wanted to win to balance the home defeat by Bamberg.

Olympiacos, after a difficult ten days, showed character in Istanbul and left with a huge victory from Constantinople, but as the game required an overtime, Spheropoulos was worried about the factor fatigue.

However, nothing seemed to be able to stop Olympiacos who managed to defeat Crvena Zvezda 85-59.

The night was easy for the Greek teams which didn’t feel really threatened during the game.