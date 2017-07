Over 100 illegal immigrants and refugees landed in Greece in the past 2 days. The 108 refugees and immigrants landed in the islands of the northern Aegean Sea, with 61 reaching Lesvos and 47 arriving in Samos. According to figures by the Greek police headquarters in the Northern Aegean, a total of 9,914 people have applied for asylum, with Lesvos hosting the largest part (4,310).