People think this mom and her daughters are sisters. Can you tell who is who? (PHOTOS)

Natalie Wardell, 45, in Central Coast, Australia, has a unique problem. People keep confusing her and her oldest daughters, Jazmyne is 21 and Tamika is 19, for sisters.



The trio even go clubbing together and to the movies.



“People ask if we’re sisters all the time, and some even think Jazmyne is my mom because she’s so tall and I’m so short,” the mom of three told the Daily Mail.



We certainly have trouble saying who is who…



What do you think? Who IS sexy mom Natalie???