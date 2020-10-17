PM Mitsotakis from Evros borders: The new fence is the least we can do to make Greeks feel safe

“The construction of the new fence on the Greek-Turkish border in Evros was the least the government could do to make Greek citizens feel safe who are keeping the country’s morale high at such a difficult moment,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, talking with the governor of Eastern Macedonia – Thrace Chr. Metsios, immediately after the detailed presentation that was made to him in Feres for the course of the execution of the construction works on the border fence.

The Prime Minister said that the work is advancing rapidly, adding that the project will be completed in April 2021 as planned, and when asked by the Deputy Governor of Evros D. Petrovic, he answered that he will then come to Evros to inaugurate it.

A new 26 km long fence is currently under construction with the older 10 km sections being upgraded.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis had the opportunity to interact with the border guards who welcomed him in the area. “We would like to thank you for the state’s support in this difficult task that we have been doing for many years: for the new hiring of colleagues after 18 years. It is really great support for us “, said the representative of the border guards, Panagiotis Harelas, to the prime minister. Mr. Mitsotakis thanked him and said: “it was a commitment we had undertaken”.