PM Mitsotakis: Greece-Italy maritime agreement a model of collaboration in region

The agreement between Greece and Italy delimiting their maritime zones proves that the two countries can change the sea they share into a peaceful one, serving as a model in the region, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday after the agreement’s signing, adding, “It’s a good day for Greece, Italy, Europe and the entire Mediterranean.”

Mitsotakis said the agreement ends an issue that has been outstanding for the last 40 years, and it is in full accord with International Laws and the UN’s Law of the Sea.

The agreement, he noted, “describes the extent of maritime zones being developed, and, naturally, recognises sovereign rights for all territories, whether land or island ones.

source amna.gr

