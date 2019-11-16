PM Mitsotakis posts from O2 Arena on Tsitsipas triumph

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among the spectators at the O2 Arena in London and saw Stefanos Tsitipas defeat the great Roger Federer to advance to the final of the 2019 ATP Finals.

The Greek PM congratulated the 21-year-old sensation via a post he shared on his Instagram account.T

He posted a photo of the stadium matrix with Stefanos during the post-match interview and captioned it: “A great champion making the whole of Greece proud”.