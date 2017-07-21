President Pavlopoulos extends wishes to Kos Mayor

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos expressed his deepest sorrow for the victims of the Kos earthquake in a phone contact with the island’s Mayor George Kyritsis. Mr. Pavlopoulos extended his wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which cost the lives of two tourists, a Turk, 39, and a Swede, 27. The Mayor briefed Mr. Pavlopoulos about the situation on the island, especially with regards to the damage caused to the island’s main port and the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral. On his part, Mr. Pavlopoulos reassured the Mayor that the Presidency would at be at his disposal for any assistance.