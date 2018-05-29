Provocative video shows Erdogan as successor of Mehmed the Conqueror (video)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the occasion of celebrations in Turkey commemorating 565 years to the day since the conquest of Constantinople by the Ottoman Turks and Mehmed II, to promote himself in a video released by the Turkish Presidency.

The Turkish Presidency created a 3:49-minute video showing all the historical personalities that marked the Ottoman Empire leading up to current day President Erdogan.

The video starts with the fall of Constantinople showing the soldiers of Mehmed II hauling ships over the land, while it continues with other leading figures in the past like Sultan Abdul Hamid II and the founder of modern-day Turkey, Mustafa Kemal, before ending with Erdogan.