Refugees & illegal immigrants protest in Lesvos as violence erupts

A refugee and illegal immigrant protest organized in Lesvos, resulted in violent conflict forcing anti-riot police to respond with teargas outside the Reception and Identification Center in Moria.

During the fights, fires burst across Mytilene that were extinguished. These developments unfold just a few days after the decision of the Mitsotakis Government to install a 2.7km-long floating barrier in Lesvos.

The main opposition speaks of complete lack of responsibility that embarrasses Greece abroad, with the competent minister leaving insinuations of a possible incitement.

All this occurs while the situation on the islands, and especially in the Moria camp, keeps on getting worse, with the locals and the refugees residing there describing it as “jungle”.

“The Mitsotakis Government is the only one responsible for today’s incidents. It has to restore the living conditions in the refugee centers and proceed to depressurize the islands”, the main opposition official stated.

The Minister for Immigration and Asylum spoke of unpleasant events that “confirm the need to speed up asylum procedures, the return of asylum seekers and the operation of closed and controlled centers”, stressing that abusive behavior “does not comply with the procedure of granting asylum”.

He went on to add that the Greek authorities are intensifying safeguard measures and are looking into “the possibility of such reactions being provoked”.

Commenting on the announcement by SYRIZA, he stressed: “Some might disagree, but let them know this: the policy has changed”.

