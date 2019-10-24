Ronaldo makes more from Instagram than football! (infographic)

After Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch from Real Madrid to Juventus, his annual salary was in the region of $34 million, according to Goal.com. As lucrative as that salary is, the five time FIFA Ballon d’or/Best FIFA Men’s Player winner actually earns far more money from paid Instagram posts. That’s according to a Hopper HQ study on Buzz Bingo which was published by Business Insider.

It found that Ronaldo has earned $47.8 million from paid Instagram posts over the past year and that he is the platform’s highest earner. Due to his incredible reach on Instagram, some companies willing to fork over nearly $1 million for a slice of the action and the Portuguese player reportedly pockets an average of $975,000 for each paid post on his account.

