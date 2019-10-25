Russia and Turkey close to deal on Su-35 sale

Ankara and Moscow are close to concluding a deal for the sale of 36 Russian Su-35 fighters to Turkey, the TASS agency quoted the Turkish daily Sabah as saying.

According to the newspaper, Ankara and Moscow may also come to an agreement for some parts of the aircraft to be manufactured in Turkey.

The two countries had been in talks for the Su-35 fighter jets for months, while Ankara was in conflict with the US after it decided to buy the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as Washington said it is not compatible, with NATO defence systems and threatened not to sell the US stealth F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.