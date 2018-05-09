Same-sex couples allowed to become foster parents in Greece (photos)

The article allowing same-sex couples to become foster parents was passed in Greek parliament after a total of 161 MEPs from ruling SYRIZA, the Democratic Alignment and the Potami (River), supported the article.

Out of a total of 246 MPs who voted according to the roll call, 161 in favour against 103 against.

A member of the LGBTQ community, identifying as non-binary named the Jason-Antigone, who was the first non-binary person to officially change their sex on an official Greek document by deleting their sex assignment on the birth certificate, was also present during the voting.

It should be noted that the vote was carried out with the new electronic system installed in the parliamentary bureaus.

