Set your eyes on the sexy Elettra, the granddaughter of Lamborghini! (videos-photos)

She is 26 years old and is now a TV personality

Elettra Miura Lamborghini was born in Bologna, Italy, 26 years ago and is a well-known television personality in both Italy and Latin America.

She initially earned her fame due to the fact that she is the granddaughter of the founder of the Lamborghini car manufacturer, Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Her family name obviously helped her in the TV career she chose. The busty bombshell took part in the Super Shore TV program and gain even more fans.

Before getting into showbiz, Elettra was a professional equestrian.

In August 2015, she began to draw the attention of audiences from her controversial and peculiar personality through the various shows she was appearing on. She declared she is bisexual. In fact, in July 2016, in an interview with Interviú, she said: “I like boys and girls, it would take me at least thirteen seasons to decide what I like best.”

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Getting ready for #VMAS2017 ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 25 Αύγ, 2017 στις 8:51 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. ⚠VIDEO SPOILER?Ponme tu banderita, wave your flag!!???????? #Staytuned Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 14 Σεπ, 2018 στις 10:11 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Thank you for yesterday ❤? #Grazie #radiodeejay Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 24 Αύγ, 2018 στις 10:06 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Yesterday at #Vmas red carpet ✨ thank you @mtvitalia Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 21 Αύγ, 2018 στις 9:25 πμ PDT

See Also:

Olof Palme: Prosecutors claim they found his killer but he has committed suicide in 2000 (photos)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. #Ibiza ☀? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 9 Αύγ, 2018 στις 10:22 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. TOMA pa’ que te ENAMORES ???? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 15 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 8:14 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Its Show time ?✊#PemPem Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 4 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 11:01 πμ PDT

See Also:

Visit Greece’s own exotic Bali beach! (photo-video)

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Te estoy pensando….. ? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 17 Ιούν, 2018 στις 10:27 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. FOREVER MOOD ???? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 18 Απρ, 2018 στις 10:41 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. -24 hr ? Official video out TOMORROW ✊??✊? #PEMPEM Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Elettra Lamborghini (@elettramiuralamborghini) στις 12 Φεβ, 2018 στις 10:39 πμ PST