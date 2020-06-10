Set your eyes on the sexy Elettra, the granddaughter of Lamborghini! (videos-photos)

Elettra Miura Lamborghini was born in Bologna, Italy, 26 years ago and is a well-known television personality in both Italy and Latin America.
She initially earned her fame due to the fact that she is the granddaughter of the founder of the Lamborghini car manufacturer, Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Her family name obviously helped her in the TV career she chose. The busty bombshell took part in the Super Shore TV program and gain even more fans.
Before getting into showbiz, Elettra was a professional equestrian.
In August 2015, she began to draw the attention of audiences from her controversial and peculiar personality through the various shows she was appearing on. She declared she is bisexual. In fact, in July 2016, in an interview with Interviú, she said: “I like boys and girls, it would take me at least thirteen seasons to decide what I like best.”
⚠VIDEO SPOILER?Ponme tu banderita, wave your flag!!???????? #Staytuned
No les digo nada solo quiero saber si estan fucking listos ???non vi dico niente voglio solo sapere se siete fucking prontii?! ??? #topsecret #staytuned
Official video is coming soon BICCIS… STAY TUNED ?✊✊ #Pempem
✊ FAT ASS BICCIS ✊Pre-Save my new single #PEMPEM on Spotify! Link in bio ?