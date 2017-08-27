Sexy Maria-Louiza Vourou uncovered! (HOT PHOTOS) Aug, 27 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom The Greek model’s sizzling photoshoot RelatedSexy model Jen Selter probably has the best…rear view! (HOT… Temptation: Sexy Michele Maturo knows how to draw your attention!… Sexy Claudia Galanti gave a gift to the paparazzis and… Super sexy Maria Korinthiou in tiny bikini! (photo) Hot Eleni Menegaki sipping a cold drink in hot bikini… Maria-Louiza Vourou is a hot celebrity, a model with impeccable curves. But what is important is for these sexy curves to be visible, without any clothes covering them. So…here she is! (Click to enlarged) Tags With: chicksgreekhotMaria-Louiza Vouroumodelnaughtyphotosphotoshootracyraunchysexsexysizzlingslutty