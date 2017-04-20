Shooting in Paris! Hollande: “We are convinced it was terrorist attack” (VIDEOS-PHOTOS-Upd.11)

The Islamic State claim responsibility – One attacker may be at large

President Hollande said: “We are convinced the motive is likely to be terrorism.”

Fillon has stated that “[T]he fight against terrorism must be the absolute priority of the next French president.”

Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon have cancelled their scheduled campaigns for Friday.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terror group have claimed responsibility for the Paris attack.

Francois Fillon called for the first round of the Presidential election to be suspended.

Earlier, three policemen were shot in central Paris one of which is dead.

The information that a second policeman died of his wounds in hospital, it is said that they are incorrect.

So far only one police officer has been officially confirmed dead on the scene.

The gunman who fired on them has been also shot dead, according to the authorities.

The Champs Elysees avenue in Paris has been evacuated. It is one of the most well known areas in France.

The shooter opened fire with a AK-47 near the Marks & Spencer store.

The officers were shot while they were inside a police car.

Police said there may have been more attackers involved.

According to some sources, the Police have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect who arrived from Belgium by train.

A helicopter is flying low over central Paris searching for other possible suspects.

Authorities told the public to avoid the area.

The incident takes place days before France’s presidential election.

President Hollande called an emergency security meeting.

The dead shooter was known to the authorities. Anti-terrorist police units are searching his house and his car.

It is investigated as a terrorist act.

US President Donald Trump condemned the shooting:

“It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant.”

Continues update