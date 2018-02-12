Skopje Mayor says Alexander the Great was never part of FYROM’s history

Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov said Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) are showing a willingness to resolve the decades-old name dispute, in an interview with the Sunday edition of newspaper “Documento”.

Asked whether he agrees with a statement made decades ago by former FYROM President Kiro Gligorov, that FYROM nationals are Slavs and have no connection to Alexander the Great, Shilegov agreed.

“Alexander the Great was never a part of our regular history. It was introduced in our history the last 10 years. Basically, when you talk about such nationalities, states and peoples, you are referring to the last three hundred years, while Alexander the Great was two thousand three hundred years ago. I prefer to see him more as the leader who civilized the whole world,” he said.

The mayor, who is also vice-president of the ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM), also said FYROM has already made constitutional amendments in 1992 and there are no articles hiding irredentism.

source: AMNA.gr