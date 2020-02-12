Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Greece’s Eurovision entry Stefania in Holland (photo)

Stephanos Tsitsipas met up with Greece’s entry for the Eurovision song contest in 2020 Stefania Liberakakis in Rotterdam.

“Thank you for inviting me,” the young performer wrote. “It was so nice to see you in action! In May I too will be honoured to represent our country Greece in this arena. I hope I can make our Greek compatriots as proud as you do with your special talent.”Thank you @StefanosTsitsipas98 for inviting me at @Rotterdam.Ahoy for the @ABNAMROWTT! It was so nice to see you in action! 🎾✨ In May I will also have the honour to represent our country Greece in this arena. I hope I will manage to make our fellow Έλληνες as proud as you make them with your special talent! 💚 #Stefanos #Stefania #Greece #Eurovision #Supergirl #ERT