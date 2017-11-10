Student in Crete expelled for hanging Greek flag in schoolyard! (photo)

A senior high school student from Crete was expelled for hanging a Greek flag on the schoolyard pole. The incident occurred at the Lyceum of Gazi in Heraklion with the school board justifying their decision by saying he had breached safety rules. As local news site flashnews.gr reports, there had been no Greek flag hanging from the pole for the past four years, despite the parents’ body having raised the issuer on multiple occasions.



According to the report, on October 28th (Greece’s national holiday), before the morning prayer, a student who wanted to raise the flag due to the national anniversary, climbed a lighting pole and hung a Greek flag.

Today the school board called him into the office to explain himself, informing him that has was expelled.