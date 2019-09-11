TAP Pipeline: The land returns to its owners in Greece, Albania & Italy

In total, about 45,000 landowners and users are affected

The land reclamation process in Albania, Greece and Italy has already taken place or is currently nearing 97% of the total TAP gas pipeline route, according to a joint venture managing the project.

TAP had to bind the land along the pipeline route in order to allow the pipeline and associated infrastructure to be constructed and operated.

This process, known as the Land Acquisition (LEA) process, is conducted in accordance with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) international standards.

The project affects approximately 22,590 plots of land: 10,300 in Greece, 12,100 in Albania and 190 in Italy.

