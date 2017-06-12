Ten injured in Lesvos earthquake (videos-photos of destruction)

Jun, 12 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

One woman trapped under rubble

The village of Vrisa on the island of Lesvos has suffered extensive damage after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of the island, Monday. Firefighters have gone to the village where a woman is reportedly trapped in rubble after her house collapsed. Ten people have been injured, according to the latest estimates, with one the husband of the trapped woman in serious condition. Landfalls have been reported in the village of Melinda in the south part of the island, while the road connecting Plomari and Mytilene has been partially destroyed. Landfalls have also been reported at the Agios Isidoros beach at Plomari. The injured have been transported to the Polichnitis health centre, with most of them in good condition.

