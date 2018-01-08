The blessing of the Oranges custom in Argos

The custom of the blessing of the oranges was observed again this year in Argos, Peloponnese, along with the tradition of the blessing of the waters at Epiphany.

The blessing of the oranges is an old custom of Argos, a prominent orange production region. In the Holy Monastery of Panagia the Portokaleousa (Orange Bearer) the Abbot, after sanctifying the waters, he blessed the oranges as well.

During the ceremony, a font is filled with oranges by the priest and a ritual of baptism of the oranges takes place, as the priest blesses the oranges.

At the end of the ceremony, the oranges are shared by the Abbot of the Monastery, and the faithful. The tradition dictates that the blessed oranges should be eaten on Good Friday.

Source: Philip Chrysopoulos/greekreporter.com