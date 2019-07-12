The “Greek Freak” voted best male athlete in the US

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was awarded the ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award) award for “Best Male Athlete” of 2019.

“This isn’t going to be like the MVP speech. Just letting you guys know I’m not going to cry today,” Giannis joked while receiving his award, in reference to his emotional MVP acceptance speech.

“As a kid, I never thought I was going to win the ESPYS, so this is all about hard work, and when you believe in your dreams, things like this can happen,” Giannis added.

Antetokounmpo, 24, averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in the NBA regular season to lead the Bucks towards a league-best 60-22 record. Giannis went on to lead his team into the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001.

source eurohoops