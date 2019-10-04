The hot Greek archeology student dating (?) a popular singer (photos)

Her Instagram account has amassed close to 125,000 followers, even though she in neither a social media influencer or a YouTuber or has anything to do with the the entertainment industry.

In her profile, Maritina Andrioti declares she is a an archaeology student! The beautiful Greek babe has to be one the hottest University students out there.

She appears to be an avid traveller, as her many photos prove. She might be studying to take part in site digs and unearth the secrets of the past civilisations, but this beauty has no problems posting some quite sensual photos in bikinis garnering thousands of likes by her loyal followers.

According to recent publications she said to be in a relationship with Greek singer Petros Iakovidis. Who could blame the man, given her knowledge in archaeology…