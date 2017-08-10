The Turkish-Cypriots celebrate the 1964 Tillyria pensinsula Napalm bombing!

Greece: “Such celebrations is an affront to international law, to the memory of the fallen, and to the whole of humanity”

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “dismay” over the decision of the Turkish-Cypriot leadership to hold the annual celebrations that commemorates the 1964 bombing by the Turkish Air Force (THK) of Tillyria in Cyprus!

In the statement the Greek MFA states that, “[W]e are dismayed to note the celebrations of the Turkish Cypriot leadership, including Mr. Akinci himself, of the 53rd anniversary of the use of chemical weapons and dropping of napalm bombs by the Turkish air force on the Tillyria peninsula. This was the first use of banned chemical weapons in the history of our planet.

“Today, when the whole planet bows to the victims of wars and such hostile acts, the holding of and participation in such celebrations is an affront to international law, to the memory of the fallen, and to the whole of humanity,”

About 1,000 Turkish-Cypriots and settlers from Turkey travelled earlier today to the occupied Kokkina enclave, on the Tillyria peninsula, to celebrate the napalm bombing…