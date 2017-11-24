“The X-Files returns” in 2018! (VIDEO)

The Truth, indeed, is out there!

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny return for the eleventh season of “The X-Files” from the FOX channel. The series will premiere on the 3rdof January 2018 and will continue just after the point that left us last season’s finale.

According to the announcement, several guest stars will be featured in the new episodes, such as Mitch Pileggi, Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, and William Davis among others.

The trailer made its debut at New York’s Comic Con festival a few days ago, giving it a very good taste for what the fans of the series will see in a while.

See the trailer below, as it was released on The X-Files Official YouTube Channel.

Source: thegreekobserver.com